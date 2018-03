Combinación de fotografías del venezolano Ilich Ramírez Sánchez, alias Carlos "El Chacal", en los años 1970 (I), en 2001 (C) y en 2013 Ilich Ramirez Sanchez, also known as Carlos, is on trial March 5, 2018 for the attack on the Publicis Drugstore in Paris, in 1974 in which two people were killed and 34 wounded. Figure terrorism of the years 1970-1980, he had been convicted for this crime - and for the third time - to life imprisonment in March 2017 by a special sitting court.

(afp_tickers)