Imagen distribuida por la Misión de Naciones Unidas en la República de Sudán del Sur (UNMISS) el 16 de julio de 2016 que muestra a un niño cruzando el barro en el campamento de la ONU en Tomping, un área de Juba At least 300 people were killed and 42,000 fled their homes this month during four days of intense gun battles in the capital of South Sudan, the UN said July 15. Neighbouring Uganda and Sudan have begun to evacuate their nationals, while Ethiopia has offered to send additional troops to the UN peacekeeping there. The violence marks a fresh blow to last year's peace deal to end a civil war that began in December 2013 when President Salva Kiir accused Riek Machar, whom he had sacked a few months earlier from the post of vice president, of plotting a coup.

