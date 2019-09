El candidato a la presidencia de Afganistán Abdulá Abdulá se prepara para un debate en la cadena de televisión Tolo en Kabul el 26 de septiembre de 2019 Incumbent president Ashraf Ghani faced derision on September 25, 2019 when he declined to show up for a televised debate with presidential candidates Abdullah Abdullah and Gulbuddin Hekmatyar. It was the second time since last week Ghani had refused a televised debate, and both Abdullah and Hekmatyar jokingly placed their tea cups on his empty lectern.

(afp_tickers)