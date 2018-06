Una mujer compra una piñata en un mercado en Managua, Nicaragua, el 29 de junio de 2018 un conteiner hung up during festivities and hit with a stick to release candy inside- at a market in Managua on June 29, 2018.Hotels, restaurants, bars, small factories, stores and even tortilla vendors have lowered their sales leaving thousands unemployed in Nicaragua after 72 days of political crisis.

