TO GO WITH AFP STORY BY MARC BURLEIGH - Dozens of new cars of US carmaker General Motors are seen at the GM car park, in the automobile pole of Sao Bernardo do Campo, some 25 km south of Sao Paulo, Brazil, on December 2, 2008. Brazil's auto industry, after two years of fast-paced growth, has run into a brick wall thrown up by the global economic crisis, sectorial data and developments over the past month show. New car registrations in November fell 30 percent compared to the same month in 2007, the national car dealers' federation Fenabrave said Tuesday. AFP PHOTO/Mauricio LIMA

(afp_tickers)