Fotografía de una estación de servicio de la petrolera estatal mexicana Pemex, en la Ciudad de México, el 20 de abril de 2020 durante la pandemia de coronavirus Oil prices ended New York trading in the negative on Monday for the first time ever, as a supply glut caused largely by the coronavirus pandemic's hit to demand, forced traders to pay others to take the commodity. With space to store oil scarce, US benchmark West Texas Intermediate for May delivery ended trading at -$37.63 a barrel ahead of Tuesday's close for futures contracts -- when traders who buy and sell the commodity for profit would have had to take physical posession of it.

