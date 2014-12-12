Amnistía parcial Cómo regatear impuestos no pagados Política Economía temas: Centro financiero ... Imprimir Comentar Otros idiomas: 4 Otros idiomas: 4 Idiomas: 4 (ar) كيفية المُساومة على الضرائب غير المدفوعة في سويسرا (en) How to haggle over unpaid taxes (fr) Comment négocier une reddition avec le fisc (zh) 坦白从宽-瑞士漏税补缴"有的商量" Inserir <iframe src="https://www.swissinfo.ch/spa/embedded/c%C3%B3mo-regatear-impuestos-no-pagados/41159250" width="640" height="360"></iframe> Copia y pega el código de inserción.