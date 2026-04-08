¿Podrá el gigante farmacéutico suizo Roche revolucionar el mercado de la obesidad?

Los medicamentos con GLP-1 han cambiado radicalmente el panorama para las personas con obesidad. Gaetan Bally / Keystone

Tras haberse quedado fuera de la primera tanda de éxitos de ventas de GLP-1, Roche está invirtiendo miles de millones en una nueva generación de tratamientos contra la obesidad. Con Novo Nordisk y Eli Lilly dominando el mercado, ¿podrá el gigante farmacéutico suizo hacerse aún un hueco?

11 minutos

A principios de marzo, el gigante farmacéutico suizo Roche dio a conocer buenas noticias sobre el fármaco candidato contra la obesidad «Petrelintide», que está desarrollando junto con la empresa biotecnológica danesa Zealand Pharma. En un ensayo de fase II, el medicamento, que se administra mediante una inyección semanal, alcanzó su objetivo principal: una pérdida de peso estadísticamente significativa. Las personas que participaron perdieron de media un 10,7 % de su peso corporal y mantuvieron esa pérdida hasta las 42 semanas, con efectos secundarios leves.

Sin embargo, parece que no fue suficiente para los inversores. Las acciones de Zealand Pharma cayeron un 35 %, un mínimo histórico, el día despúes del anuncio, mientras que las de Roche bajaron alrededor de un 3 %.

En el panorama actual de los fármacos contra la obesidad, una pérdida de peso del 10,7 % no es nada extraordinario. Los usuarios de Zepbound (tirzepatida), de Eli Lilly, y de Wegovy (semaglutida), de Novo Nordisk, han informado de pérdidas de entre el 15 % y el 20 %. En los ensayos clínicos de Zepbound, algunos participantes perdieron más del 25 % de su peso corporal.

No obstante, el futuro no consiste solo en maximizar la pérdida de peso, afirma Manu Chakravarthy, director global de desarrollo de productos cardiovasculares, renales y metabólicos de Roche y uno de los ejecutivos que lidera su incursión en el mercado de la obesidad.

«No nos fijamos solo en el número que marca la báscula. Lo que realmente nos interesa es la salud general de la persona», explicó Chakravarthy a Swissinfo. «No todo el mundo necesita lo mismo en el mismo momento a lo largo de su trayectoria con obesidad y las comorbilidades asociadas, que puede durar 20, 40 o incluso 60 años».

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Roche fue una de las primeras empresas farmacéuticas en investigar fármacos de la clase del péptido similar al glucagón tipo 1 (GLP-1), pero abandonó este campo tras varios fracasos en fases avanzadas, justo antes de que comenzara el último auge del GLP-1.

Tras haberse perdido la primera ola, ahora lucha por subirse a la segunda. La empresa con sede en Basilea está invirtiendo miles de millones en investigación y acuerdos con pequeñas empresas biotecnológicas para desarrollar una amplia cartera de fármacos contra la obesidad con los que espera diferenciarse en un campo cada vez más competitivo.

Definición de obesidad según la OMS La Organización Mundial de la Salud define la obesidad como una enfermedad crónica caracterizada por una acumulación anómala o excesiva de grasa que supone un riesgo significativo para la salud. Se mide calculando el índice de masa corporal (IMC) de una persona, es decir, el peso corporal dividido por la altura en metros al cuadrado. Un IMC superior a 25 se considera sobrepeso, y un valor de 30 o más se clasifica como obesidad. El umbral varía según los distintos grupos étnicos. Actualmente existe un debate sobre la inclusión de criterios adicionales al IMC para diagnosticar la obesidad. Los últimos medicamentos para la pérdida de peso basados en el GLP-1 suelen estar aprobados para el control crónico del peso en adultos con un IMC de 30 o más y en personas con un IMC de 27 o más que también padecen afecciones relacionadas con el peso, como hipertensión, diabetes tipo 2 o colesterol alto.

La comunidad científica sigue tratando de comprender la obesidad

Según simples cálculos matemáticos, debería haber mucho espacio para Roche en un mercado en rápido crecimiento. Para 2050, se prevé que casi el 60 % de los adultos mayores de 25 años padezca sobrepeso u obesidad, frente al 29 % registrado en 1990, y que el mayor crecimiento se produzca en el África subsahariana, según un estudio publicado en The Lancet.

El aumento del número de muertes relacionadas con la obesidad y los costes del tratamiento de las personas con obesidad la han convertido en una de las principales preocupaciones de salud pública en muchos países. Se prevé que los costes globales del sobrepeso y la obesidad alcancen los 3 billones de dólares (2,38 billones de francos suizos) al año para 2030 y más de 18 billones de dólares para 2060, según la Federación Mundial de la Obesidad.

Esto se traduce en una enorme oportunidad de mercado para las empresas farmacéuticas. Las ventas de tirzepatida, de Eli Lilly, comercializada como Mounjaro y Zepbound, se duplicaron con creces en 2025 hasta alcanzar los 36 500 millones de dólares, lo que la convirtió en el medicamento más vendido del mundo.

IQVIA, un grupo global de análisis e investigación en el sector sanitario, estima que el mercado mundial de medicamentos contra la obesidad podría crecer de 66 000 millones de dólares en 2025 a entre 100 000 y 200 000 millones de dólares al año para 2030. Este amplio rango se debe a la gran incertidumbre sobre cómo evolucionará el mercado, según Sarah Rickwood, responsable de liderazgo intelectual y de la iniciativa contra la obesidad en IQVIA. Las políticas, los precios, las innovaciones y las preferencias de los pacientes podrían cambiar drásticamente las perspectivas del mercado, afirmó.

«Solo han pasado cinco años desde que los medicamentos modernos contra la obesidad salieron al mercado», señaló Rickwood. «Apenas estamos empezando a abordar este enorme reto sanitario mundial».

+ Swiss regulator and media clash over weight-loss drugs

The latest GLP-1 medicines have been gamechangers by suppressing appetite and slowing gastric emptying, leading to dramatic weight loss. But it’s estimated that the penetration rate of GLP-1s so far is less than 10%Enlace externo of the global eligible obese population, most of whom are in the United States.

GLP-1 drugs simply don’t work for some patients, and women are more likely to see success than men. Some users suffer side-effects, ranging from vomiting and severe bloating to kidney damage, mental health issues, and vision problems. None of the offerings so far has been able to prevent muscle loss that frequently accompanies dramatic weight loss.

There are also growing questions about the long-term effects of GLP-1s. Some patients say weight loss plateaus over time, yet they fear regaining it if they come off the drugs. The latest drugs also appear to reduce the risk or severity of some of the roughly 200 comorbidities linked to obesity – including type 2 diabetes, hypertension and certain cancers – but not all.

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Scientists and pharma companies including Roche are searching for answers that might lead to new, more targeted drugs that give them an advantage in a highly competitive market.

As many people are likely to self-pay for these drugs, price and patient preference also influence uptake. The first GLP-1 drugs in pill form are being launched, which is expected to lead to a surge in use among patients who favour oral treatments over injections. Generics, launched this year in some countries, are also expected to improve access to weight-loss drugs, especially in low-income countries.

Weight-loss drugs in Switzerland Novo Nordisk’s Wegovy (semaglutide) was approved by Swissmedic in 2022 for weight management. Swissmedic approved Eli Lilly’s Mounjaro (tirzepatide) for type 2 diabetes in 2022 and for weight management in 2024. Since March 2024, GLP-1 drugs for weight loss have been reimbursed by the country’s basic health insurance provided strict criteria are met. Swissmedic is currently evaluating Eli Lilly’s pill orfoglipron.

“We shouldn’t see the obesity market or the people who live with obesity as a sort of monolith,” said Rickwood. “It’s going to be extremely complex, highly segmented by body mass index, comorbidities, overlap of comorbidities and other profile dimensions such as ethnicity and gender.”

How Roche plans to get ahead

Companies are now clamouring to win the next wave. Last year Pfizer won a bidding war with Novo Nordisk for a small obesity drug developer, Metsera, in a deal valued at $10 billion. Several Chinese pharmaceutical companies are developing novel obesity drugs, with some in late-stage trials.

“We’re just at the beginning of the obesity and weight loss era and so the key differentiators are amount of weight loss, improved cardiovascular health and liver and kidney function as well as price per dose,” said Jens Neumann, a partner at PwC consulting firm in Switzerland and co-author of a recent report Enlace externo on how to win the next GLP-1 era. “Currently, any product that has two-digit percentage weight loss has a chance.”

But Roche’s strategy hinges on a bet that the market will shift from an obsession with maximum weight loss to a focus on precision metabolic health, an approach where medicines are tailored to an individual’s biology. Chakravarthy is convinced it has a leg up on competitors because of its legacy in obesity research, its “patient-centric approach”, and its diagnostics expertise, which can help identify risk factors for obesity.

To increase the chances of success, it has boosted its drug pipeline through a CHF11 billion ($13.8 billion) spending spree targeting what Chakravarthy said are “unique assets that can address individual patient needs”.

Central to this is Petrelintide. Unlike GLP-1s that target appetite and gastric slowing, Petrelintide is an amylin analogue that mimics a natural pancreatic hormone to increase satiety with potentially milder side effects. Roche is positioning it as a gentler alternative for those who cannot tolerate the nausea often associated with some GLP-1 drugs.

The rest of the development pipeline aims to fill other gaps. For those seeking more dramatic results, Roche is developing CT388, a GLP-1/GIP receptor that saw around half of participants lose at least 20% of their body weight in early trials.

It is also developing drugs to address obesity-associated conditions including Pegozafermin to treat severe fatty liver disease, Zilebesiran for uncontrolled hypertension and Emugrobart to combat the muscle loss that often accompanies rapid weight loss. A once-daily oral version is also in the works for those who dislike injections. The company sees the greatest potential in a combo cocktail of some of these drugs. None of them are expected to be launched before 2027.

Roche is hardly alone though. As of October 2025, there were 193 innovative drug candidates in development for obesity, up from 107 in August 2024Enlace externo, according to IQVIA. To maintain their lead, Novo and Eli Lilly are also working on next-generation treatments, targeting some of the same gaps in the marketplace.

With a suite of new medicines, Roche believes it can still catch up and become a top three player in the obesity market.

“We aren’t too late in the game because we’re not trying to fight for a slice of the current pie,” said Chakravarthy. “We’re actually trying to expand the whole pie. There are so many unmet needs.”

Edited by Nerys Avery/vm//ts

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