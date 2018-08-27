Primicia Balthus en la Fundación Beyeler Cultura ... Imprimir Comentar Otros idiomas: 6 Otros idiomas: 6 Idiomas: 6 (de) Aus der Retrospektive in der Fondation Beyeler (en) Balthus retrospective at the Fondation Beyeler (fr) Balthus à la Fondation Beyeler (it) Balthus alla Fondazione Beyeler (ja) バルテュスの回顧展 (pt) A retrospectiva de Balthus na Fundação Beyeler El cerezo, 1940Óleo sobre madera, 92 x 72.9 cmFamilia Roman, Londres El Salón (I), 1941-1943Óleo sobre tela, 113 x 146,7 cmMinneapolis Institute of Art, The John R. Van Derlip Fund and The William Hood Dunwoody Fund(Balthus / Bridgeman Images) Los muchachos Blanchard, 1937Óleo sobre tela, 125 x 130 cmMusée national Picasso-Paris, Donation des héritiers de Picasso, 1973/1978(Balthus / Photo: RMN Grand Palais (Picasso-Paris National Museum) / Mathieu Rabeau) La falda blanca, 1937óleo sobre tela, 130 x 162 cmCollection privée, avec l'autoriation de Thomas Ammann Fine Art AG La merienda, 1940Óleo sobre cartón sobre madera, 72,9 x 92,8 cmTate, héritage Simon Sainsbury 2006,acquis en 2008 (Balthus / Photo: Tate, London 2017) Pasaje del Comercio-Saint-André, 1952-1954Óleo sobre tela, 294 x 330 cm Private collection(Balthus/Photo: Robert Bayer) Partida de cartas, 1948-1950Óleo sobre tela, 139,7 x 193,7 cm(Thyssen-Bornemisza National Museum, Madrid, Balthus) La habitación turca, 1965/66Caseína y tempera sobre tela, 180 x 210 cmMusée national d'art moderne, Centre Pompidou, Paris, acheté par l'Etat en 1967(Balthus / Photo: Centre Pompidou, MNAM-CCI, Dist. RMN-Grand Palais / Bertrand Prévost) El rey de los gatos, 1935Óleo sobre tela, 78 x 49,7 cmMusée cantonal des Beaux-Arts de Lausanne, don de la Fondation Balthus Klossowski de Rola, 2016(Balthus / Photo: Etienne Malapert, Musée cantonal des Beaux-Arts de Lausanne) Thérèse, 1938Óleo sobre cartón sobre tela, 100,3 x 81,3 cmThe Metropolitan Museum of Art, New York, legs de M. et Mme. Allan D. Emil aux héritiers de William S. Lieberman, 1987 La calle, 1933Óleo sobre tela, 195 x 240 cmThe Museum of Modern Art, New York, legs de James Thrall Soby(Balthus / Photo: 2018. Digital image, The Museum of Modern Art, New York/Scala, Florence) Galería de cuadros de Balthus