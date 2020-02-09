9 feb (Reuters) - Los premios de la Academia, el mayor honor de la industria del cine, se entregarán el domingo en una ceremonia en Hollywood.

A continuación, una lista de las nominaciones por categorías:

MEJOR PELÍCULA

"The Irishman" (El irlandés) - (Netflix)

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Érase una vez...en Hollywood) - (Sony Pictures)

"Parasite" (Parásitos) - (Neon)

"Marriage Story" (Historia de un matrimonio) - (Netflix)

"1917" - (Universal Pictures)

"Jojo Rabbit" - (Searchlight Pictures)

"Joker" - (Warner Bros.)

"Little Women" (Mujercitas) - (Sony Pictures)

"Ford v Ferrari" (Le Mans '66) - (20th Century Studios)

MEJOR ACTOR

Joaquin Phoenix - "Joker"

Adam Driver - "Marriage Story" (Historia de un matrimonio)

Leonardo DiCaprio - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Érase una vez...en Hollywood)

Antonio Banderas - "Pain and Glory" (Dolor y gloria)

Jonathan Pryce - "The Two Popes" (Los dos papas)

MEJOR ACTRIZ

Renee Zellweger - "Judy"

Charlize Theron - "Bombshell" (El escándalo)

Scarlett Johansson - "Marriage Story" (Historia de un matrimonio)

Saoirse Ronan - "Little Women" (Mujercitas)

Cynthia Erivo - "Harriet"

MEJOR DIRECTOR

Martin Scorsese - "The Irishman" (El irlandés)

Quentin Tarantino - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Érase una vez...en Hollywood)

Bong Joon Ho - "Parasite" (Parásitos)

Sam Mendes - "1917"

Todd Phillips - "Joker"

MEJOR ACTOR DE REPARTO

Brad Pitt - "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Érase una vez...en Hollywood)

Al Pacino - "The Irishman" (El irlandés)

Joe Pesci - "The Irishman" (El irlandés)

Tom Hanks - "A Beautiful Day in the Neighborhood" (Un amigo extraordinario)

Anthony Hopkins - "The Two Popes" (Los dos papas)

MEJOR ACTRIZ DE REPARTO

Laura Dern - "Marriage Story" (Historia de un matrimonio)

Margot Robbie - "Bombshell" (El escándalo)

Florence Pugh - "Little Women" (Mujercitas)

Scarlett Johansson - "Jo jo Rabbit"

Kathy Bates - "Richard Jewell"

MEJOR GUIÓN ORIGINAL

"Marriage Story" (Historia de un matrimonio)

"Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" (Érase una vez...en Hollywood)

"Parasite" (Parásitos)

"Knives Out" (Puñales por la espalda)

"1917"

MEJOR GUIÓN ADAPTADO

"The Irishman" (El irlandés)

"Jo jo Rabbit"

"Joker"

"Little Women" (Mujercitas)

"The Two Popes" (Los dos papas)

MEJOR PELÍCULA DE ANIMACIÓN

"How to Train Your Dragon: The Hidden World" (Cómo entrenar a tu dragón 3: el mundo perdido)

"I Lost My Body" (¿Dónde está mi cuerpo?)

"Klaus"

"Missing Link" (Mr. Link: el origen perdido)

"Toy Story 4"

MEJOR LARGOMETRAJE DOCUMENTAL

"American Factory"

"The Cave" (La cueva)

"The Edge of Democracy" (Al filo de la democracia)

"For Sama"

"Honeyland"

MEJOR PELÍCULA INTERNACIONAL

"Corpus Christi" - Polonia

"Honeyland" - Macedonia del Norte

"Les Miserables" (Los Miserables) - Francia

"Pain and Glory" (Dolor y gloria) - España

"Parasite" (Parásitos) - Corea del Sur

MEJOR CANCIÓN ORIGINAL

"I Can't Let You Throw Yourself Away - "Toy Story 4"

"(I'm Gonna) Love Me Again" - "Rocketman"

"I'm Standing With You" - "Breakthrough" (Un amor inquebrantable)

"Into the Unknown" - "Frozen 2"

"Stand Up" - "Harriet"

