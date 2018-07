U.S. Secretary of State Mike Pompeo (L) , Japan's Foreign Minister Taro Kono (C) and South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha (R) shake hands at the end of the joint press conference of the Japan-US-ROK Trilateral Foreign Ministers' Meeting on July 08, 2018 at the Iikura Guesthouse of the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo, Japan. David Mareuil/Pool via Reuters

