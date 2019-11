Chinese President Xi Jinping (C) and Vice Premier Liu He (5th L) attend a group photo session with former U.S. Secretary of State Henry Kissinger (left to Xi), former U.S. Treasury Secretary Henry Paulson (right to Xi) and members of a delegation from the 2019 New Economy Forum before a meeting at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing, China November 22, 2019. REUTERS/Jason Lee/Pool

