Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Aarau carrot market Carrots as you’ve never seen them

...
Verschieden Karottensorten am Marktstand


Aufgehängte Karotten-Mobile


Mosaik aus Karottenscheiben


Selfie einer Frau in pinker Jacke


Stand mit Wurst aus Möhren


Berg von Karotten


Tannenbaum mit Karotten-Schmuck


Sellerie und Karotten zu einem Gesicht gebastelt


Menschen fotografieren mit dem Handy


Stand mit Maroni und Häschen mit Möhren im Vordergrund


Teekannen mit Karotten-Tee


Menschenmenge


Flaschen mit Karottensaft


Ein Stück Kuchen


Weisses Karottenmännchen in dunklen Möhren


Stand wo viele Leute einkaufen,


Frau mit Karottengrün im Rucksack


Fotogalerie zum Karotten-markt in Aarau

The city of Aarau in northern Switzerland always turns into a Mecca for carrot-lovers on the first Wednesday of November. The colourful “Rüeblimärt” (carrot market) has been a rooted fixture since 1982. 

Carrots extend as far as the eye can see, offered in all colours and shapes and used to make delicacies such as carrot pasta, carrot risotto, carrot soup and carrot sausage. The yellow, orange and violet vegetables are artistically arranged into floral displays and faces. 

People travel to the marketexternal link from far and wide. Travel companies put on special coach tours. Up to 40,000 visitors admire the 140 carefully arranged stands. Everyone enjoys themselves, despite the crowds. 

Aarau is the capital of Aargau, which has long been called at the carrot canton. This description probably comes from the second half of the 19th century, but it’s not in fact correct: canton St Gallen wears the carrot crown. It’s thought there was a mix-up between “Rüebli”, the Swiss-German for carrot, and “Räbe”, Swiss-German for a white turnip, an old Aargau cultivated plant.

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN

Teaser Join us on Facebook!

Join us on Facebook!

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.








Click here to see more newsletters