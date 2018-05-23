This content was published on May 23, 2018 5:09 PM May 23, 2018 - 17:09

Section 1 Scope

swissinfo.ch shall be responsible exclusively for content that is generated, published and distributed. The Terms of Use apply to the contents of the website www.swissinfo.ch,and all sub-domains belonging to this domain (hereinafter referred to as the Website or Online Offering of swissinfo.ch).

Section 2 Liability

swissinfo.ch shall not be held liable, insofar as permitted by law, either for the content and software distributed on the website of swissinfo.ch, or for damages resulting therefrom. This shall apply to damages of all types, particularly to those that can be caused by errors, delays or disruptions in the transmission of data, breakdowns of the technical equipment and service, incorrect content, loss or deletion of data, viruses or in some other way through the use of this Online Offering.

The swissinfo.ch website may contain links to third party websites for informational purposes. In this case swissinfo.ch shall assume no responsibility for the content, accuracy, legality and functionality of websites of third parties to which reference is made via hyperlinks or tools on the website of swissinfo.ch. Any access of said web pages by means of these hyperlinks is made at the user's own risk.

Section 3 Copyright

All rights reserved. The content of the website by swissinfo.ch is copyrighted. It is intended for private use only. Any other use of the website content beyond the use stipulated above, particularly the distribution, modification, transmission, storage and copying requires prior written consent of swissinfo.ch.Should you be interested in any such use of the website content, please contact us via contact@swissinfo.ch.

As regards the use for private purposes, it is only permitted to use a hyperlink to specific content, and to place it on your own website or a website of third parties. The swissinfo.ch website content may only be embedded in an ad-free environment without any modifications.

Specifically applying to all software, folders, data and their content provided for download by the swissinfo.ch website, a basic, non-exclusive and non-transferable license is granted that is restricted to the one-time downloading and saving of said data on private devices. All other rights remain the property of swissinfo.ch. In particular, any sale or commercial use of these data is prohibited.

Section 4 Netiquette

Disrespectful contributions or those of a racist, discriminatory, sexist, pornographic or violent nature shall not be published.

Furthermore, no threatening, abusive, harassing, defamatory, vulgar, hateful, harmful content or that of damaging or commercial nature shall be published. swissinfo.ch reserves the right to remove any improper contributions in full and without further inquiry. Abuse will be prosecuted.

Comments that are not related to the published topic or have obviously been made by a faked sender will be deleted.

