Every autumn, Swiss Air Force pilots show off their professional skills at the highest aerial firing range in Europe. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

The annual Swiss Air Force live fire eventexternal link is underway at the Axalp–Ebenfluh air force shooting range in the Bernese Oberland. Tuesday’s training brought hoards of hikers to the spectators’ areas at an altitude of 2,200m above sea level.

The venue can only be reached on foot by taking marked mountain paths. The event, which attracts thousands, requires weeks of preparation for organizer Simon Flückiger and his team. Toilets, waste bins and food stands, as well as rescue and medical services, must be installed.

The actual air force fire show lasts for approximately 90 minutes, during which the entire shooting range area is designated as a hazardous zone and closed off for hiking.



Swiss public television, SRF, went behind the scenes and followed the pilots and organizers during their preparation for the event.



