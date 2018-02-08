This content was published on February 8, 2018 3:23 PM Feb 8, 2018 - 15:23

The number of Eritreans applying for asylum at the Swiss border has fallen dramatically in recent years. In 2015 there were 8,523 new requests, whereas in 2017 there were just over 400. (RTS/swissinfo.ch)

This is explained by the changing asylum situation in the Mediterranean and Italy, but also by a more restrictive Swiss reception policy.

In 2012, Switzerland was the most popular country among Eritreans. It accounted for 37% of all asylum applications made by Eritreans on the European continent.

Five years later, the situation looks quite different. Last year, Switzerland received only 12% of these requests. There were fewer applications than in Germany (36% of requests) and in Italy (23%).

According to the Aargauer Zeitung newspaper, the Swiss Foreign Affairs Minister Ignazio Cassis is planning to visit Eritrea to assess the situation and discuss it with the local authorities.

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.