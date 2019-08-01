This content was published on August 1, 2019 10:00 AM

In a Swiss National Day address to Swiss citizens who live in another country, Ueli Maurer, who holds the rotating Swiss presidency this year, stresses shared Swiss values.

The Swiss president traditionally records a message to Switzerland’s expat community as part of the country’s August 1 celebrations.

About 760,000 Swiss citizens live abroad, making up 11% of the total population. They maintain voting and other key rights.

Maurer used the occasion to underline the importance of the Swiss Abroad in representing Switzerland and its values, such as "punctuality, reliability, modesty and hard work".





