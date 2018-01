This content was published on January 4, 2018 9:30 AM Jan 4, 2018 - 09:30

Snow physicist Charles Fierz and his colleague from the Institute for Snow and Avalanche Research (SLF) in Davos demonstrate the various tests and measurements carried out to check for weak layers in the snowpack. (SRF, swissinfo.ch)

