What is end-to-end encryption?

Compared with the most widely used type of encryption using a server, end-to-end encryption ensures that the only people who read a message are the sender and the receiver. This is possible because with end-to-end encryption, data is encrypted with separate keys that are not stored on the server but on the client’s device.

