Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Email safety

What is end-to-end encryption?

Business Sci & Tech Politics Law and order

...
 See in other languages: 9  Languages: 9
Embed code

Compared to encryption using a server, end-to-end encryption ensures that the only people who can read a message are the sender and the recipient. How does it work? (Carlo Pisani, swissinfo.ch)

Compared with the most widely used type of encryption using a server, end-to-end encryption ensures that the only people who read a message are the sender and the receiver. This is possible because with end-to-end encryption, data is encrypted with separate keys that are not stored on the server but on the client’s device.

Contact the author of this story on twitter @carlopisani