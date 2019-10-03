Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

Climate

Generation Global Can 3D printing save the coral reefs?

Coral is like the ocean's rainforest, producing one in every two oxygen atoms. But it's disappearing, and fast. Ulrike Pfreundt has made it her life's work to find a solution.

Pfrundt is a marine biologist at the Federal Institute of Technology ETH Zurich who gets emotional when she talks about coral death. Through 3D printing, she's found a way to make artificial reefs and replace some of the coral that's being lost by providing structures for new coral to grow. 

She's now testing the structures in the lab to see how to get coral larvae to start growing on them. Ultimately, she hopes to be able to deploy her printed inventions in the ocean to help grow new coral and support the vast ecosystems that depend on it.

In the lead up to October's parliamentary electionsexternal link, this is the eigth in a video series dedicated to looking at how political decisions affect the everyday lives and work of people in Switzerland.

end of infobox

Generation Global

Generation Global Smart village: the online ‘piazza’ where people connect

A woman living in southern Switzerland realised people around her wanted to meet each other but didn't know how. So she created a virtual town square.

Generation global Disabled in Switzerland: sometimes tough, sometimes comic

Access to jobs, education, even a good night out can be hard for the disabled in Switzerland. Stand-up comic Eddie, who has cerebral palsy, explains.


Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters