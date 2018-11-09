This content was published on November 9, 2018 11:00 AM Nov 9, 2018 - 11:00

Even though he's over 50, Andreas Büttiker has been working as an intern. Is it a success story that could serve as a model for others?

Büttiker originally trained as a broadcast technician, but was working as a production manager when he lost his job. He realised that years of work experience weren't as useful as he might have hoped in helping him find a new job, as he didn't have a diploma which officially recognised the skills he had accumulated in the workplace.

As part of a project set up by canton Solothurn, he was able to work for a new company for a three-month trial period, which led to permanent employment. Instead of wages, he received a daily allowance from the unemployment insurance scheme during his trial period.



The over-50s in Switzerland particularly struggle to find a new position if they become unemployed. Although they have years of experience, younger applicants have a different education and other skills. Some job advertisements in Switzerland even specify which age-range the company sees as desirable for the position, and often that can exclude older workers.







Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! Join us on Facebook!