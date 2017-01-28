Paris was a magnet for a number of Swiss graphic designers and typographers in the 1950s and 1960s. A new exhibition celebrates their work.

(Museum für Gestaltung)

They went in search of artistic inspiration, creative freedom and work. Despite their young ages, Swiss designers managed to position themselves in top jobs. Like Adrian Frutiger at the typography firm Deberny & Peignot. And Peter Knapp and Jean Widmer's work for the famous Galeries Lafayette department store.

These Swiss artists had an advantage, having undergone modernist training back home that Paris hadn't yet introduced. In return, Paris afforded them an international environment and passionate work.



The show, "The Swiss of Paris", at the Museum for Design in Zurich looks at around 20 Swiss artists who made Paris their home. Major works are exhibited in themes ranging from photography to advertising graphics.