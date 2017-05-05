Direct democracy Switzerland: How To

Swiss salaries What do Swiss doctors earn? It's hard to know.

...
Embed code

In Switzerland, salary information for physicians working outside of hospital settings is not publicly available. Some argue transparency is necessary to keep health care costs in check. 

The latest available data from 2009 shows that average salaries for certain outpatient professions amounted to CHF107,000 ($108,000) per year for child psychiatrists, CHF198,000 per year for general practitioners, CHF261,000 per year for orthopaedists, CHF340,000 per year for radiologists and CHF345,000 per year for eye doctors. 

No data on salaries for outpatient practice has since been officially reported or published because the Swiss Medical Association is no longer allowed to do so. The Federal Social Insurance Office stopped allowing the publication of those salaries because it deemed the association’s way of gathering the information to be imprecise. 

Now, the federal government is stepping in, promising to carry out a study and publish more doctor income data by the end of the year as Stephan Spycher of the Federal Health Office told Swiss Public Television SRF.

Swiss hospitals do generally report salary data for their doctors. A recent publication on first-year salaries in canton Zurich reported that a chief resident makes CHF12,824 per month in his or her first year (or about CHF168,000 per year under the Swiss 13-month salary system). 

An intern at a hospital earns CHF7,436 per month in the first year on the job, while a resident takes home CHF11,152.

Related Stories

Swiss salaries: pastors Why do Swiss clergy earn so much?

By

A recently published guide to Swiss salaries revealed some outliers that intrigued our readers, so we looked into them.

1 There is one comment on this article.

Swiss salaries: software developers Do software developers earn less than bus drivers?

By

A recent report on Swiss salaries left many wondering whether software developers really only earn a mediocre amount compared to other professions.

2 There are 2 comments on this article.

Swiss salaries: Teachers How well does Switzerland pay its teachers?

By

In a comparison of Swiss salaries, teachers do fairly well with earnings above many other professions. But is there more to the story?

2 There are 2 comments on this article.

Focus