Embed code

<iframe title="Displacing 9.000 metric tons of rock to create 1.500 square meters of artspace" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:44919516' width='640' height='360' name='Displacing 9.000 metric tons of rock to create 1.500 square meters of artspace'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above.