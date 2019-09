This content was published on September 30, 2019 11:00 AM

The shrinking of the glacier has resulted in rocks falling on the mountain trail which leads up to the Lauteraar mountain hut, at 2,9392 metres above sea level, in the canton of Bern. Members of the Swiss Alpine Club are working to clear the path.

