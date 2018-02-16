Nouvo Is it time for public transport to lift off? By Deganit Perez Business in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="Is it time for public transport to lift off?" src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:43906126' width='640' height='360' name='Is it time for public transport to lift off?'></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on February 16, 2018 4:01 PMFeb 16, 2018 - 16:01 Lake Zurich is to get a new cable car, and other Swiss cities could be going down the same route. Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters WEF 2018 WEF Teaser 2018