Nouvo The Nestlé story By Deganit Perez Business in depth: Nouvo ... Print comment Embed code <iframe title="The Nestlé story " src='//tp.srgssr.ch/p/swi/embed?urn=urn:swi:video:44176600' width='640' height='360' name='The Nestlé story '></iframe> Copy and paste the embed code above. This content was published on June 10, 2018 10:00 AMJun 10, 2018 - 10:00 Nestlé has a long history in Switzerland, but how Swiss is it nowadays? Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line swissinfo EN The following content is sourced from external partners. We cannot guarantee that it is suitable for the visually or hearing impaired. swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook! subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox. Email address Top stories (weekly) Latest news (daily) Business (weekly) Politics (weekly) Society (weekly) Fintech (monthly) Click here to see more newsletters