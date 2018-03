This content was published on March 15, 2018 11:00 AM Mar 15, 2018 - 11:00

A tale of two flags - the European stars won't be seen so much in Britain from 2019. (Keystone)

The knock-on effects of the 2016 Brexit vote are still reverberating across Europe. In Switzerland, especially, where the government is also trying to pin down its ties with Brussels, the future shape of EU-UK relations are being keenly observed. Former British Ambassador to Bern David Moran and Cenni Najy of foraus discuss the current political situation.



Subscribe to our podcast on iTunesexternal link to ensure that you don’t miss the next one.



Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.