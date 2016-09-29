Policy depends on which way the wind blows

Many agree that Switzerland should transition to green energy, but opinions differ as to where the plants producing renewable energy should be built. (SRF/swissinfo.ch/cp)



At the beginning of June, one chamber of parliament – the Senate – deleted a passage of Switzerland’s energy strategy, and in so doing, put renewable energy on a par with protected landscapes.



Raimund Rodewald, head of the Swiss Foundation for Landscape Conservation, says the amendment has endangered untouched areas of the countryside since it could lead to the indiscriminate building of wind parks and hydroelectric plants in areas that should be off-limits. At the same time, he fears that this will pave the way for other interests to stake claims to protected land.

The Energy Strategy 2050 is a set of policies calling for a step-by-step withdrawal from nuclear energy by increasing the capacity of hydropower and other renewable energy sources, as well as improving the energy efficiency of buildings, appliances and in the transport sector.





