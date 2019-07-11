Navigation

Satellite images show deforestation and oil palm growth in Peru

Satellite images showing deforestation in the areas between the towns of Uchiza and Tocache in the northern Peruvian region of San Martin, where the Rurality project is underway. 

Originally the area included natural tree coverage before sections were cleared for oil palm planting. In the progression of satellite images, we see cleared, brown areas that later become green when palms begin to grow. The main photo in this article shows the horizontal line at the top of the satellite image where old growth was cut down.

