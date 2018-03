This content was published on March 7, 2018 11:08 AM Mar 7, 2018 - 11:08

Former Trump chief strategist Steve Bannon addressed attendees at an event organised by the magazine 'Die Weltwoche', on Tuesday in Zurich. He praised the work of Christoph Blocher, former strategist of the conservative-right Swiss People’s Party. (SDA, swissinfo.ch)

