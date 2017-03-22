Mar 22, 2017 - 14:36

The Swiss Federal Railways has set its course for a digital future. With its business strategy, the state-run company aims for more efficiency to cope with an increasing number of passengers.

“We try to achieve a 30% increase in train connections and passenger seats with the existing rail network,” says CEO Andreas Meyer.

Last year, the railways transported a record 1.25 million passengers a day and the figure is expected to rise to 1.8 million by 2050.

Freight services is out of the red despite the difficult economic situation. The companyexternal link said its cargo division transported more goods due to a growth in exports, more efficiency, and the biggest timetable change in its history.

The company faces pressure from competitors, notably from neighbouring Germany. They offer cheap tickets for bus connections.



Trade unions and other interest groups have urged the management of Federal Railways to reconsider the closure of local train stations and a continuing reduction in counter customer services.