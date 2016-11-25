Your browser is out of date. It has known security flaws and may not display all features of this websites. Learn how to update your browser[Close]
Direct democracy Switzerland: How To Go to the Play SWI homepage (swissinfo.ch)

Swiss Waterways

Looking for wildness

By John Heilprin

Business Culture Environment

...
(Keystone)
SUBSCRIBE ON iTUNES Download MP3 file Download MP3 file

Despite Switzerland’s embarrassment of riches when it comes to water, few of its rivers are truly pristine. That includes significant ones like the Rhine and Rhône that begin in the Swiss Alps. Environmental group WWF in Switzerland studied the nation’s rivers and found less than 4% are in an entirely natural or almost natural state. We head to the “rainforest of Switzerland” to learn more from WWF's Lene Petersen and Julia Brändle.

Related Stories