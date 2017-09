This content was published on September 28, 2017 5:00 PM Sep 28, 2017 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland – to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week, she joins a club for foreign women called "Femmes-Tisch" in her home town of Langenthal, which provides members with different forms of training such as German classes, and helps them to integrate in Swiss society.

It's run by the non profit group, interunidoexternal link, which specialises in migration and integration issues and is funded by the town, canton and federal government. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)

