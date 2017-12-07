This content was published on December 7, 2017 5:00 PM Dec 7, 2017 - 17:00

(To view video subtitles in English, click on the gear icon and turn captions "on").

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week she interviews Arman and Sascha from Austria, who have made a feature film ("Die Migrantigen”), poking fun at migration stereotypes. Omar, a former criminal, and his friends live in the fictional town of Rudolfsgrund. They all eat kebabs and they're all broke, but still drive BMWs. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)

The comedy premiered in January at the Max Ophüls Prize film festival, where it received the Audience Award. The festival, held in Saarbrücken, Germany, has been running for 39 years, with the aim of discovering and promoting young filmmaking talent from Germany, Austria and Switzerland.

