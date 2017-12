This content was published on December 28, 2017 11:00 AM Dec 28, 2017 - 11:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week she talks to Driton Idrizi, an ethnic Albanian from Macedonia. At school he encountered racism and nearly dropped out, but he was brought back on track by his private tutor, who inspired him to also become an educator. Driton now works as a secondary school teacher in the mountain village of Sigriswil in canton Bern. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.