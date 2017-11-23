This content was published on November 23, 2017 5:00 PM Nov 23, 2017 - 17:00

Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week, she attends the Zug film festival, "Zuger Filmtage", to accept an award for her Vlog. The festival provides a competition platform for YouTubers of all ages who have something fresh to offer. Tama meets some of the competitors. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)











Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.