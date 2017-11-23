Tama Vakeesan was born in Switzerland to Tamil parents from Sri Lanka. This week, she attends the Zug film festival, "Zuger Filmtage", to accept an award for her Vlog. The festival provides a competition platform for YouTubers of all ages who have something fresh to offer. Tama meets some of the competitors. (SRF Kulturplatz/swissinfo.ch)
Tama's Tales YouTubers come in all shapes and sizes
