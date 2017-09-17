This content was published on September 17, 2017 3:00 PM Sep 17, 2017 - 15:00

It's a good time for people looking to rent an apartment in Switzerland, as there are a huge number of empty properties and landlords are slashing rents in some places. (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

There are around 55,000 empty rental flats in Switzerland. For example in Wangen bei Olten, Canton Solothurn, where ten percent of all flats are unoccupied. Because of negative bank interest rates, pension funds are investing in real estate, so in many areas, more apartments are being built than can be filled.

Landlords are coming up with novel ideas to counter this trend, with rent reductions among them, which is great news for tenants.