This content was published on January 30, 2018 2:03 PM Jan 30, 2018 - 14:03

“The secret to his success is his positive attitude.” Roger Federer, who on Sunday lifted his 20th grand slam trophy when he won the Australian Open for the sixth time, is loved by the Swiss.

Everyone is full of praise for the 36-year-old from Basel – from top athletes all around the world and the Swiss media to people in the street.

“Overpowering as if for the first time,” said the Neue Zürcher Zeitung on its front page. Le Matin said people will tell their grandchildren about the golden era of Federer “and have to find the right words to be able to do the legend justice”.

swissinfo.ch also asked people in the street what they made of Federer’s performance. “The efficiency and technique isn’t so easy to imitate,” said one passer-by. “I think one of the secrets of his success is that he’s supported by his family,” said another.

20 years, 20 titles How Roger Federer became the greatest tennis player of all time – this longform highlights his weapons, his opponents and his records.





