This content was published on November 21, 2017 11:47 AM Nov 21, 2017 - 11:47

The editorial staff of swissinfo.ch is making the most of the chances of digitalisation. Whether new community tools or multimedia story telling; as a purely online media we work with a wide range of new possibilities - and we do it in 10 languages!



Data driven journalism, Facebook Live, podcasts, new video formats, info graphics – we use many ways to tell our stories; stories on strong topics shaped by the journalistic expertise of our specialists and languages departments.

Come and take a look behind the scenes of swissinfo.ch!







Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

subscription form Form for signing up for free newsletter. Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.