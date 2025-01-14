您担心人工智能系统给环境带来的影响吗？
人工智能必须从地球母亲那里获取超过其能源消耗的能量。否则，它将成为另一个吸尘器。不过，它也不会从任何事情中拯救我们，充其量，它只会在有能力的时候打我们的脸。
La IA deberá si o si generar con creces su consumo de energía de la tierra madre. Sino se convertirá en otro mamon. Igual, no nos salvara de nada, o a lo sumo, nos aplastara de un palmazo cuando pueda.
萨拉夫人 我不知道，但世界不会停滞不前，也不会对任何要求无动于衷。
Señora Sara no tengo idea pero el mundo no se detiene y es indiferente a cualquier reclamo
不确定人工智能是否会对环境造成影响...让我们来破解它。
谁控制人工智能？
我们应该关注人工智能的推动者和创造者......我们，我们的人........我们创造了人工智能。为什么要指责人工智能？这不是很奇怪吗？
我认为，我们应该勇敢地面对镜中的自己，承认自己的罪过？
我们有能力承认气候变化的最大威胁是全球变暖吗？
在我看来，人工智能甚至不是一个因素。我们这些没有能力面对真相的人是环境的头号敌人！我们只是创造了科学怪人！ 我们刚刚创造了弗兰肯斯坦。
人工智能有可能非常耗能。我读到过这样的报道，全球加密货币消耗的能源与瑞士相当。大型人工智能和数据中心会消耗大量资源。平滑人工智能和模型是解决办法，就像所有其他行业都关心降低对环境的影响和效率一样。
我同意其他人的看法，人工智能主要用于娱乐和琐事，而不是解决重要问题。可能是人工智能太容易出错了，现在还不能相信它能用于电子医疗。
AI has potential to be very energy intensive. I read that cryptocurrencies worldwide consume as much energy as Switzerland. Large Ai and data centers can use much resources. Smoothing down AI and models is the solution, like all other industries care about lower environmental impact and efficiency.
I agree with others sadness, that AI is mostly used for entertainment and trivia, not for solving important problems. Probably it is too prone to mistakes to trust it in eg medicine yet.
是的，现在是这样，但彼得-b 说得没错，如果我们利用无限的核能和人工智能来解决问题，而不是玩游戏，就不用担心。
Si per ora è così ma ha ragione Peter b a non preoccuparsi se useremo l'infinita energia nucleare e l'IA per risolvere problemi e non per giocare.
目前的影响是由过去两年的爆炸性增长造成的。从中长期来看，这种增长是不可持续的。能耗较低的系统已经在开发之中。因此没有什么好担心的。
L'impatto attuale è stato causato da un sviluppo esplosivo in questi ultimi due anni. Tale crescita non è sostenibile a medio-lungo termine. Si stanno gia sviluppando sistemi meno golosi in energia. Quindi non c'è molto da preoccuparsi.
不，我不担心人工智能。我曾使用过它，并通过各种质疑成功地将答案从程序化的答案变成了事实。如果允许人工智能查看一系列的知识和研究，它就能提出技术真理，从而扭转某些政府由精英推动的错误方向。
在能源方面，唯一的答案就是核能--现在是在标准反应堆或小型模块化反应堆中使用裂变技术（已在中国和俄罗斯运行，明年将在美国运行）。在不久的将来，也许 20-30 年内，核聚变将产生无穷无尽的能源。 核电站占地面积小，提供可靠的高密度电力，安全且对环境影响小。目前以铀为基础的裂变反应堆产生的废料将成为以钍为基础的反应堆的燃料（中国的小型反应堆正在运行，大规模反应堆正在建设中）。瑞士人应该利用人工智能来了解核能的真相。
No, I do not worry about AI. I have used it and through a variety of questioned managed to change the answer from the programmed ones to the truth. AI can if it allowed to look at the array of knowledge and research can come up with technological truths which will turn around false directions of some governments being promoted by elites.
With regard to energy the only answer is nuclear energy -now with fission in standard reactors or small modular reactors (already operating in China and Russia and in the next year in USA). In the near future maybe 20-30 years there will endless energy from fusion. Nuclear power stations take up little area, give reliable high density power, are safe and cause little environmental impact. The waste of the present uranium based fission reactors will be the fuel for Thorium based reactors (small unit operating in China and full scale under construction. Swiss people should use AI to come to the truth about nuclear power.
有人会关心互联网和智能手机的使用吗，即使他们是绿色气候活动家或地球拯救者？没有。
同样，也不会有人关心人工智能产生这些人工智能响应所需的能源。
这个世界上有太多关于那些 "行善者 "的虚伪，以至于我每天都心惊胆战。
我们必须迅速行动起来，使这种新技术的学习民主化，让社会各阶层，包括最底层的人都能获得这种技术。
这对于让我们的社会掌握应对任何潜在威胁的知识和技能至关重要。抵制创新和技术只会阻碍我们的进步，使我们在瞬息万变的世界中落伍。
相反，我们必须与时俱进，对这些进步采取积极主动的态度。这就要求我们不断更新知识，共同努力将这些创新融入我们的日常生活。只有抓住这些机遇，我们才能建设一个准备更充分、更有韧性、更能应对未来挑战的社会。
特别是考虑到成本极高而收益极低，这让我感到担忧（！）。广义的成本包括水电消耗和生产成本。Cui prodest?这一切有什么用？对少数研究人员和科学家来说，对太多电脑狂人的奇思妙想来说，都是如此。我们的生活一直离不开这些只会让我们的大脑萎缩的电子拐杖。已经有研究表明，世界平均智商在超级计算机时代之前达到顶峰之后，现在正在下降（！）。如果这种情况继续下去，我们很快就会不知道如何计算或书写文字！因此，我们将不得不把超级计算机的建造、传播和使用限制在科学研究所需的最低限度，仅此而已。
Mi preoccupa eccome (!) soprattutto pensando ai costi altissimi e ai benefici scarsi . Costi nel senso più ampio, comprendendo i consumi di acqua e elettricità nonché di produzione. Cui prodest? A che serve tutto ciò? A pochi ricercatori e scienziati e anche ai capricci dei troppi computer-freaks. Siamo sempre vissuti senza tutte queste stampelle elettroniche che non fanno che atrofizzare il nostro cervello. Si è già dimostrato che il Q.I medio nel mondo sta ormai diminuendo (!) dopo aver raggiunto il suo picco poco prima dell'era dei supercalcolatori. Continuando così, ben presto non sapremo più né calcolare, né scrivere un testo! Bisognerà perciò limitarne la costruzione, la diffusione e l'uso per lo stretto necessario indispensabile alla ricerca scientifica e basta.
效益不佳、平均智商下降？都有待证实！
Benefici scarsi, diminuzione del QI medio ??? Tutto da dimostrare !
人工智能是我们社会的毒药，这位英国发明家 30 年前就知道这一点......但他仍在继续研究。现在他警告我们......有点太迟了吧？
AI is poison to our societies and the British inventor knew this already 30 years ago...yet continued to work on it. Now he warns us...a bit too late, eh?
人工智能不是 1995 年由一个发明家开发出来的。自 20 世纪 50 年代以来，许多科学家都开发了人工智能技术。诚然，神经网络的一位开发者表示了不安。但他的同事们并非如此。总之，那些呼吁就什么是人工智能开展更多教育和宣传的人是对的。无知是非常可怕的。
L'IA non è stata svilippata da un unico inventore nel 1995. Molti scienzati hanno sviluppato tecniche di AI dagli anni 1950 e dopo. E vero che uno degli sviluppatore delle rette neuronale ha espresso inquietudine. Ma non è il caso dei suoi colleghi. Insomma ha ragione chi chiede più formazione ed informazione su cosa è l'IA. L'ignoranza è molto grande.
我认为，使用人工智能的唯一途径是同时考虑如何减少使用人工智能时对环境造成的影响。我认为停止使用这一有用的工具是不现实的。
私はAIを使う場合に起こる環境負荷をどのように低減するかも考えながら利用するしかないと思います。この便利なツールを止めることは現実的ではないと考えます。
对谁'有用'？不再能推理或写作？
"utile" per chi? per non più saper né ragionare, né scrivere? ma anche basta!
有点像说自从发明了计算器，数学家们就再也不会计算了......
我
Un po' come dire che da quando hanno inventato la calcolatrice non esistono più i matematici perché non sanno più calcolare...
Meh
我相信不久之后，所有这些知识都将被人工智能所取代，原始、真实的聊天或脚本将被程序所取代，而程序将取代人类的互动，这将使人类何去何从？
我同意所有的评论，这项技术对谁有利？
这项技术似乎并没有减轻对环境的影响。
Soon I believe all this knowledge will become an AI take over, original and genuine chat or script will be over ridden by programing that takes over human interaction which leaves the hunan race, where?.
I agree with all the comments, whom does this technology benefit?
This technology does not seem to be a lighter foot step on the environment.
我是一名口译员和国家口译导游。虽然这对我们来说更方便，但我担心会对我们的工作产生负面影响。
私は通訳・全国通訳案内士の仕事を生業としています。我々にとっても便利になる一方で、我々の仕事にもマイナスになりはしないか心配しています。
当然：我们将越来越无知地成为人工智能的奴隶！
Ovvio: diverremo sempre più schiavi ignoranti dell' I.A !
