This content was published on October 20, 2019 8:56 PM

Regula Rytz is president of the Swiss Green Party, which made historic gains in the parliamentary elections on October 20. Those gains beg the question: should her party vie for a seat on the seven-member government? (SRF/swissinfo.ch)

