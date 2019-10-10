Navigation

Skiplink Navigation

Main Features

History & Religion

Generation Global The Swiss nun who wants to end celibacy

Florentina Camartin is a retired nun who has been celibate her whole life. When the young priest in her eastern Swiss community had to leave the church for love, she began her crusade for celibacy reform.

"When priests have to give up work we have parishes without a priest, and a parish without a priest is like a flock without a shepherd," she says. 

"Now's the time to do something."

So she started collecting signatures from people in her church community in favour of liberalising celibacy rules in the Roman Catholic Church. Thousands supported her, and she had the petition translated into Italian to show to the Pope. She's now trying to find someone who can get it to him.

"It must reach him, he must see it," she says. 

Whether anything changes remains to be seen, but Camartin says that at least she will have done all she can to keep young priests in the church.

In the lead-up to October's parliamentary electionsexternal link, this is the ninth in a video series dedicated to looking at how everyday people in Switzerland are affecting political and societal change.

end of infobox

Generation Global series

Generation Global Can 3D printing save the coral reefs?

Coral is like the ocean's rainforest, but it's disappearing fast. Ulrike Pfreundt has made it her life's work to find a solution.

Generation Global Smart village: the online ‘piazza’ where people connect

A woman living in southern Switzerland realised people around her wanted to meet each other but didn't know how. So she created a virtual town square.

Generation global Disabled in Switzerland: sometimes tough, sometimes comic

Access to jobs, education, even a good night out can be hard for the disabled in Switzerland. Stand-up comic Eddie, who has cerebral palsy, explains.


Tags

Neuer Inhalt

Horizontal Line

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

SWI swissinfo.ch on Instagram

subscription form

Form for signing up for free newsletter.

Sign up for our free newsletters and get the top stories delivered to your inbox.









Click here to see more newsletters