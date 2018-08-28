This content was published on August 28, 2018 3:04 PM Aug 28, 2018 - 15:04

Isabelle Cicala is a deaf sign language teacher, whose aim is to help deaf children and adults get access to higher education.

She teaches deaf children together with a hearing teacher, so that the children learn both sign language and the oral and written forms of the spoken language at the same time.

The Swiss Federation of the Deaf says this type of bilingual teaching is very successful, but not yet deeply anchored in the Swiss education system. The group is now demanding a national bilingual programme so that deaf children have the same access to higher education as hearing children do.

(Video courtesy of the Swiss Federation of the Deaf).

Neuer Inhalt Horizontal Line

swissinfo EN Teaser Join us on Facebook! swissinfo.ch Join us on Facebook!