Should tandem BASE jumping be banned in the Swiss Alps?
A new type of extreme sport is making people see red in the Alpine town of Lauterbrunnen: tandem BASE jumping.
This is when someone leaps off a clifftop strapped to an experienced jumper wearing a wingsuit and a parachute. The Swiss BASE Association says it’s very dangerous and brings BASE jumping into disrepute.
