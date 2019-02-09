Navigation

Andermatt's alpine makeover A village gets a luxury transformation

A row of unmade beds in a barrack

The army barracks, seen here in 2008. These would be replaced by a luxury holiday village in the Urseren valley with the help of military subsidies. (Beat Brechbuehl/Franca Pedrazzetti)

Army personnel pick up shot from a shooting range.

Soldiers collect the cartridge cases after exercises at the training centre's shooting range in 2008. (Keystone/Beat Brechbuehl/Franca Pedrazzetti)

Two elderly women walk through a building site.

Two elderly residents stroll through the building site which will soon be a high-end, luxury, holiday complex. (Keystone/Beat Brechbuehl/Franca Pedrazzetti)

Two people point to a model of a village in a room.

A model of the 'Chedi' Andermatt, the five-star hotel and resort with 50 rooms, 106 apartments and 13 lofts and penthouses. (Keystone/Beat Brechbuehl/Franca Pedrazzetti)

A chalet lifted by cranes

As part of the construction work for the Hotel Chedi Andermatt in 2010, two pneumatic cranes lift a two-storey chalet, which weighs around 100 tonnes, and place it on the new foundations. (Keystone/Sigi Tischler)



A woman stands smoking in the doorway to a farmhouse

A member of the farming community, Carolin Regli, takes a break from cheese-making on a nearby alpine farm in August 2009. (Keystone/Beat Brechbuehl/Franca Pedrazzetti)

A room that has been partly demolished, a table stands in the middle.

The former Grand Hotel Danioth just before demolition in May 2008.  (Keystone/Beat Brechbuehl/Franca Pedrazzetti)

A military shooting range in the snow.

The last military shooting exercise in Andermatt in April 2008. (Franca Pedrazzetti)

Mountain ski piste with a lot of skiers

Ski racing at Gemsstock, in March 2008, a spot close to the then-planned luxury resort. (Keystone/Beat Brechbuehl/Franca Pedrazzetti)

Two houses in a building site in Switzerland

The building site for the Chedi Andermatt Resort, which borders the grounds of the Ursern retirement home, seen here in 2010/2011. (Beat Brechtbuehl/Franca Pedrazzetti)

A building site

Construction of the Hotel Chedi Andermatt was well underway in 2011. (Keystone/Beat Brechbuehl/Franca Pedrazzetti)

An excavator demolishing a house

The army helicopter base is demolished in 2009. (Keystone/Beat Brechbuehl/Franca Pedrazzetti)

A group of people stand before a raised platform with Samih Sawiris.

A group of local officials, business leaders and Samih Sawiris (second from left on raised platform) symbolically turn the first sod of earth for the official opening of construction at the resort, on September 26, 2009. (Keystone/Beat Brechbuehl/Franca Pedrazzetti)

Image gallery about the Chedi luxury resort in Andermatt, Switzerland

Once an ordinary mountain village, an Egyptian billionaire’s vision to construct Switzerland’s largest tourist resort changed the landscape of the central Swiss town of Andermatt and the lives of the people there. Two photographers have highlighted the area's humbler roots. 

The mega-resort was billed to be different from other Alpine holiday destinations: more luxury, up to six top-class hotels, 500 apartments, and even a congress centre with an indoor pool. A ‘grand deluxe suite’ at the Chedi Hotelexternal link, which opened in 2013, will set you back by about CHF1,700 ($1,710.00) per night, depending on the season.

To date, around CHF1 billion have been invested so far, and the resort is still not fully finished. 

A military history

In 2004 the Swiss military was pared down and the specialist training centres, through which a steady flow of recruits once passed, were reduced in number, for instance in Andermatt. For decades, the Swiss army had been a source of wealth for the village in the Ursern valley, between the Oberalp, Furka and Gotthard passes, and had provided work for 200 employees. The only other activity was farming and some small businesses. Andermatt needed rejuvenating. 

Controversial developments

In 2005, Egyptian billionaire Samih Sawiris was invited to invest in the cash-strapped village. A year later the defence ministry sold packages of military land in Andermatt for CHF10 million to Korporation Ursernexternal link, a corporation under public law which is made up of all the citizens of the valley. It extends over the three municipalities of Andermatt, Hospental and Realp. It is the largest landowner in the valley: just under 93% of land belongs to it. The corporation acts as a relief to the tasks carried out by the municipalities and the canton, who in turn bought the land to re-sell to Sawiris at the same price. 

The setting up of the project was controversial and met with some local resistance from farmers, until Sawiris persuaded them to part with their land. In hindsight, the project must have seemed too good to be true: a billionaire appears from ‘nowhere’, promising a future without any further financial worries. One particular retired ex-military residentexternal link complained that there wasn’t enough affordable accommodation for local people. There were concerns that the army sold the land for less than it was worth, and if they hadn’t Sawiris would never have been interested.


Andermatt, documented

Photographers Franca Pedrazzetti and Beat Brechbuehl, decided to document the transformation of Andermatt and chronicle the changes in the form of a book, ‘Andermatt im Umbruch, vom Waffenplatz zum Luxusresort', by Robert Kruker and Verena Meier. swissinfo.ch has chosen a selection of these images.

