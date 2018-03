Avers, Innerferrera, in canton Graubünden: The old Avers road restored near the "Punt di Valle di Lei".

Three arched bridges built of granite blocks and dating from 1892 and 93 near Guttannen (canton Bern) on the old road over the Grimsel have been restored.

The "hollow way" near Küssnach in canton Schwyz, where Swiss national hero is said to have killed the wicked Austrian governor Gessler, was used by motor vehicles until 1935.

A repaired dry stone wall at Bunderholz near Kandergrund in canton Bern.

The plastered village street in Castasegna, canton Graubünden, on the newly restored road from Chur originally built between 1834 and 1840.

The old Schwyzer way at Ibergeregg in canton Schwyz after restoration, illustrating the traditional way of building paths with wooden logs.

The restored path in the cliff face along the Bürgenstock in canton Nidwalden, with protective netting. The path was completely renewed in 2005-6, which included piercing a new 70 m tunnel in an area subject to rockfalls.

This collapsed tunnel, 312 m long, on the Splügen pass in canton Graubünden is unique: it was built in 1843 as a winter shelter, partially financed by the Austrian monarchy. The first 60 m at the northern interest are to be made accessible.

The old road over the Grimsel pass in canton Bern. In the foreground is a tank trap.

The Stockalper Way was an important mule track from Brig over the Simplon pass into Italy. It was repaired and made into a hiking path in 1991.

The legal protection of historic routes will be improved as of July 1 2010.

Switzerland has always been a transit country. The Inventory of Historic Routes (IVS) is the fruit of 20 years research into the subject. (All photos: ivs.admin.ch)

