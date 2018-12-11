This content was published on December 11, 2018 11:01 AM

Just when British Prime Minister Theresa May thought things couldn’t get any worse, Britain is being openly mocked by the Swiss. A satirical video has a top tip on what to do if you’ve got no friends: team up with equally friendless Switzerland. (Deville, SRF)

The British parliament had been set to vote on Tuesday on whether to accept May’s Brexit divorce deal with the European Union. Fearing a thumping defeat, May called off the vote on Monday and no one’s got a clue what will happen next.

Almost no one. Swiss comedian Domenic Deville says the obvious answer is to form the EUNEUM, the European Union of Non European Union Members. In a video in his show, Deville Late Nightexternal link on Swiss public television, SRF, Deville sees a range of benefits to Brexit.

“Outside the EU you can do whatever you want,” he says, as a Toblerone appears on screen. “Like eat chocolate until your mouth bleeds.”

Splitting from the European Union could also help unite the Brits and the Swiss by creating a new currency – the cleanest on the planet: “Your banks wash it; our banks hide it!”

The video is self-deprecating and self-critical, similar to Deville’s previous efforts such as How to Make Friends with a Swiss Person and why, if Donald Trump wants to put America first, Switzerland should be second.

That said, some of the references might go over the heads of most Brits, for example kicking a black sheep off a Swiss flag, social detectives and Exit.







