Fresh faces in Bern: parliament meets to choose new ministers

Switzerland is to get two new cabinet members on Wednesday. How does the seven-member government work, and what is the ‘magic formula’ that determines who gets to be in it?

This content was published on December 7, 2022 - 06:00

Michele Andina A documentary and animation filmmaker from Bern, Michele studied film at Zurich University of the Arts. He's been a swissinfo.ch video journalist since 2004 and has a special interest in developing new video formats for mobile viewing, mixing animation and documentary styles. swissinfo.ch/dos

Swiss parliamentarians have gathered in Bern this morning to vote in two new members of the country’s consensus ‘Federal Council’. After the resignations of veteran ministers Ueli Maurer and Simonetta Sommaruga, the new faces will come from the ranks of the outgoing ministers’ political groups: the right-wing People’s Party and the left-wing Social Democrats. The names of the new members are expected to be known later this morning.

The complex process of arriving at new ministerial positions is based on Switzerland’s tradition of consensus democracy, which is in turn founded on the belief that decisions are only lasting if they are supported as widely as possible. As the video above explains, this means all major political groups are represented – although it took some years after the founding of modern Switzerland in 1848 for power to be shared beyond one party.

A second party wasn’t represented in government until 1891. It would take another 50 years before another two were given seats. In 1959, these four largest parties agreed that places should from then on be distributed according to a ratio reflecting the makeup of parliament. For many years, the setup remained the same, until a 2003 shake-up after the People’s Party, who had just one cabinet seat, became the largest party in parliament.

More recently, the Greens – who made big gains in the 2019 elections – have also been knocking on the door demanding a seat to reflect their new political weight. The next round of parliamentary elections, in Autumn 2023, could see further debates about revising the formula.