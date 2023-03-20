Why the Swiss are boosting winter tourism in Kyrgyzstan

Kayaking, snowshoeing and cross-country skiing are just a few of the winter activities the Swiss are supporting in the Central Asian nation of Kyrgyzstan. The goal is creating new jobs in a country where one in four are out of work.

Julie Hunt Julie worked as a radio reporter for BBC and independent radio all over the UK before joining swissinfo.ch's predecessor, Swiss Radio International, as a producer. After attending film school, Julie worked as an independent filmmaker before coming to swissinfo.ch in 2001.

The Winter Tourism Kyrgyzstan (WTK) programme is funded through the Swiss State Secretariat for Economic Affairs (SECO), working in partnership with the Swiss NGO Helvetas. It focuses on the northern mountainous region of Karakol, a traditional ski base for Russian athletes.

Local mountain guides, cultural guides and sports teachers are being trained so that they can earn a living in the winter as well as the summer. The aim is not to attract backpackers or encourage mass tourism, but rather to offer high quality experiences that appeal to wealthier tourists from Central Asia and further afield. The Swiss are also giving a boost to Karakol’s different ethnic groups, so there are a range of food and music evenings offered by Cossacks, Dungans and Uyghurs to help offer tourists more than just the great outdoors.

SWI swissinfo.ch was invited by Helvetas to sample the winter tourism package.